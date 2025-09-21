Bihar man suffers serious head injuries after dispute over DJ volume during namaz

A young Muslim man in Bihar suffered serious head injuries inflicted by a Hindutva worker participating in a religious procession after he requested them to lower the DJ volume.

The incident occurred in Madhubani district. A Hindu procession was passing through a local mosque in the area when Mohammed Ibrahim requested them to lower the DJ system as it was time for namaz.

One of the participants entered into an argument and flung Ibrahim’s topi in anger. The young man was struck in the head, causing severe head injuries.

His elder brother, Mohammed Isqar said that the mosque resides nearby his paternal aunt’s home. On the day of the attack, Ibrahim was visiting his aunt.

“Ibrahim was sitting in the house when the procession was passing. It was there was a long time. When it was call for namaz, he proceeded towards the mosque. He requested the procession that either they move forward or lower the volume. All of a sudden they started attacking my brother. He was all alone,” Isqar said.

Ibrahim was rushed to a hosipital in Madhubani where he is under treatment.

Siasat.com attempted to contact the Madhubani police but did not receive a response. This report will be updated once they respond.

