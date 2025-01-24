Bihar: Minor Madrasa boys forced to ‘Jai Shri Ram’, probe launched

A group of minor madrasa students were harassed and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, a religious slogan turned communal, in Bihar‘s Barahat, by assailants who are yet to be identified.

A distressing video clip of the incident from the Banka district has triggered widespread outrage after it surfaced on social media on Friday, January 24.

The 1-minute and 44-second video clip shows the group of Madrasa students slapped and coerced into chanting the communal slogan.

One of the boys evidently in fear is seen resisting uttering the chant, resulting in further intimidation. The assailants unseen but audible behind the camera then approached another boy and forced him to chant the slogan. The boy in fear followed their instructions, mumbling the words. However, the assailants further pushed the boy and forced him to chant the slogan louder.

After harassing the children, the assailants released them and mockingly commented, “Jao ab tum Hindu bann gaye (Go now, you have become Hindu). The video ends disturbingly with the perpetrators yelling and abusing Allah and insulting the children.

Public outcry and police response

The incident of the assault has led to an outpouring of anger among the public, with social activists on social media calling for swift legal actions against the perpetrators. The activists have demanded the Bihar police address the growing instances of targeted harassment of minorities.

In response to the outrage, the Banka police issued a statement on X notifying that an investigation has been initiated into the incident and the case has been forwarded.

“The concerned police station in-charge has been informed. The people in the video are being identified. Action will be taken against them,” the police said.

संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को सूचित किया गया है । वीडियो में जो लोग है उसकी जाँच पहचान की जा रही है । उन लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी । — BANKA POLICE (@BANKA_POLICE) January 24, 2025

Recent incidents

Similar incidents have unfolded past few weeks across the country that highlight a troubling trend of hate-fueled acts targeting religious minorities, particularly the Muslim community.

On Sunday, September 29, a group of Madrasa students travelling in a general coach of a train heading to Mumbai were violently attacked by two unidentified assailants who were reportedly drunk.

On January 2, a group of madrasa students were subjected to harassment and intimidation by a group of Hindutva extremists in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

A video of the assault widely circulated on social media platforms showed the students, mostly minors, on their way to visit the revered Ala Hazarat Dargah were surrounded by an extremist group with one of them wielding a belt at them.