Bihar: Mob attacks Muslims’ homes, mosques; 49 arrested

It is alleged that when police tried to calm the mob down, they were attacked in return. Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant sub-inspector were injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th March 2023 3:58 pm IST

Several homes belonging to the Muslim community as well as mosques were attacked by an angry mob at the Parihar police station of Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

According to a statement released by the Sithamarhi police on its official Twitter account, the incident occurred regarding the playing of loudspeakers in the region.

When the police tried to calm the situation, they were also attacked. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subodh Kumar and Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dayashankar Sah were injured.

The policemen along with other injured people are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Also Read
UP: One arrested for damaging shivling in Muzaffarnagar,

Following the mob attack, police personnel and the district magistrate have been deployed to further avoid any violence. “On the basis of video evidence collected from the crime spot, Police have arrested 49 people. The situation is under control,” the statement from the police read.

The police further appealed to the general public to avoid sharing fake news and videos. No loss of life has been reported yet.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th March 2023 3:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button