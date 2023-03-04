Bihar: Mob attacks Muslims’ homes, mosques; 49 arrested

Several homes belonging to the Muslim community as well as mosques were attacked by an angry mob at the Parihar police station of Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

According to a statement released by the Sithamarhi police on its official Twitter account, the incident occurred regarding the playing of loudspeakers in the region.

सीतामढ़ी के परिहार थानान्तर्गत लाउडस्पीकर बजाने को लेकर हुए विवाद के सम्बन्ध में कांड सं० 58/23 दर्ज़ कर 49 अभियुक्तों की गिरफ़्तारी की गयी है | घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व दंडाधिकारी की तैनाती की गयी है | स्थिति सामान्य है |अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें |#BiharPolice https://t.co/grwJUrMBVz — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 4, 2023

When the police tried to calm the situation, they were also attacked. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subodh Kumar and Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dayashankar Sah were injured.

The policemen along with other injured people are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Following the mob attack, police personnel and the district magistrate have been deployed to further avoid any violence. “On the basis of video evidence collected from the crime spot, Police have arrested 49 people. The situation is under control,” the statement from the police read.

The police further appealed to the general public to avoid sharing fake news and videos. No loss of life has been reported yet.