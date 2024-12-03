Bihar native selling ganja near Hyderabad’s Al Jubail colony nabbed

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police on Tuesday afternoon, November 3, arrested a Bihar native for allegedly selling ganja at Falaknuma railway tracks.

Abdul, who is a native of Bihar, was found selling ganja near the Al Jubail colony Falaknuma railway tracks. On information, the Bandlaguda police reached the spot and immediately took him into custody.

Ganja weighing 950 grams was seized from his possession. The police alleged the accused was bringing the ganja to the city from Bihar and selling it here to earn huge money.

The police booked a case against Abdul under the NDPS Act and arrested him. He was produced before the court and remanded.