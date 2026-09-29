Bihar: Over 17.62 lakh anaemia cases detected in screening drive

Patna: More than 17.62 lakh people have been found anaemic in Bihar’s ongoing special screening campaign, the health department said on Tuesday, September 29.

Over 94.71 lakh people have been screened between August 25 and September 28 under the “Anaemia-Free Bihar” campaign. Altogether 5,632 of them were diagnosed with severe anaemia, 3,34,171 with moderate and 14,22,767 with mild anaemia, according to the department.

The campaign, launched by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on August 25, aims to screen more than 1.20 crore people by November 30.

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The department said beneficiaries identified with moderate and severe anaemia are being provided treatment, nutritional counselling and follow-up services.

Pregnant women are also being provided Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) therapy where required.

Screening is being conducted at government health facilities, schools and through mobile medical teams.

Health Minister Nishant said timely detection and treatment of anaemia was a priority, with special focus on children, adolescents, women, pregnant women and lactating mothers.