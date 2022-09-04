Bihar: Pimp accuses DSP of buying call girls in viral video

Patna: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Bihar’s Madhepura district has got into trouble after a video went viral in which a pimp claimed that she supplied call girls to the policeman.

As per the viral video, the pimp claims that she supplied call girls to the police officer in his official residence in front of Sadar hospital in the district.

The pimp claimed before the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shivdeep Lande of Saharsa zone that she was supplying call girls to DSP (HQ) of Madhepura, Amar Kant Chaubey.

“On day one, the police officer (Madhepura DSP) had given Rs 300 to a call girl for the service she provided for an hour. For the next four times, the officer had taken the service of the girl but not given a single rupee. The girl, who is in her twenties, got angry and stole his mobile phone, which was under a pillow,” the pimp claimed before the police.

She took the mobile phone, which belonged to the Madhepura Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh Kumar, to Saharsa. She then switched it off. The Madhepura SP went on official leaving the responsibility of SP to DSP HQ Amar Kant Chaubey.

The incident came to light when Saharsa DIG Shivdeep Lande called the official mobile number of Madhepura SP and found it to be switched off.

Lande felt suspicious as SP Rajesh Kumar was on official leave. Therefore, the former put the phone number on surveillance and traced the location. The phone was switched on once or twice in Saharsa.

As it was shocking that the phone of Madhepura SP was active in Saharsa, Lande directed the official to zero-in the person carrying the mobile phone. After tracing the mobile phone, Lande asked the officials to bring the call girl to his office in Saharsa.

The accused was identified as a pimp, who was running a prostitution racket in Saharsa and adjoining Madhepura district.

The woman disclosed a shocking revelation about her activities and fixed the rate of Rs 300 for a one-hour service and a two-hour service charge at Rs 500.

The officials of Saharsa did not give an official statement on this issue. The police officers of Saharsa who were interrogating the pimp made the video viral on social media.