Bihar polls: EC identifies 14K voters over the age of 100

Vaishali (Bihar): With wrinkles on her face and her frail body wrapped in a multicoloured sari, Sona Devi sits alongside her centenarian husband, Rameshwar Das, in Dullalpur village. Eager to vote in the upcoming elections, she declares, “If I remain alive, I will definitely vote.”

Sona Devi’s commitment to participating in this grand festival of democracy is mirrored by many other elderly individuals like her, who are eagerly anticipating this moment.

Although over 100 years old and having lost the strength to walk properly, these elderly residents exhibit enthusiasm and passion for voting that rivals that of any young person. Many have witnessed elections since the time of India’s independence and reflect on the numerous changes that have occurred over the decades, although their advancing age sometimes limits their ability to recount those memories in detail.

Dullalpur village in the Chehrakala block is part of the Vaishali district, known as the site of the world’s first republic and democratic system, which existed around the sixth century BC.

105-year-old Hriday Narayan Rai from the Mahua area of Vaishali also plans to vote in the upcoming Bihar elections. He states, “I am 105 years old. I will definitely go to vote.” While he recalls voting in the first election, he admits that he cannot remember the details of that time.

In Dullalpur village, Rameshwar Das and his younger brother, Harihar Das, both over 100 years old, sit side by side on cots in their old house, passionately discussing the importance of voting.

Rameshwar emphasises the significant changes that have occurred over time, while Harihar encourages everyone to participate in the electoral process and highlights the improvements seen over the years.

Raziya Devi, another resident from the Chehrakala block, reflects on the changes she has witnessed throughout her life. She mentions receiving an old-age pension and advocates for an increase in its amount.

Rameshwar Rai from the Mahua area notes the transformations in his community over recent decades, including the construction of roads, bridges, and schools. He asserts that voting is essential for fostering change.

The dedication of these centenarians to participate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections underscores their commitment to democracy, signifying that democracy is both a right and a celebration. These elderly voters have been casting their ballots for decades and are embracing modern voting methods. Their unwavering commitment often inspires family members and younger generations to engage in the electoral process.

The Bihar Election Commission has identified approximately 14,000 voters who are over 100 years of age.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that Bihar has a total of 74.2 million voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. “There are 1.4 million first-time voters and 400,000 senior citizen voters,” he stated.

A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar.

Voting in Bihar will take place in only two phases – on November 6 and 11 – with the results declared on November 14, the Election Commission (EC) announced.