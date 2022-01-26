Bihar: Protesting students set train on fire in Gaya

Gaya: Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday in Bihar’s Gaya, said the police.

The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants, added the police.

“Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them,” said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar.

“We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter,” the SSP added.

“CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019…The result is still awaited…We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam result,” said a protestor.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh informed that the protestors had hampered the train services for nearly five hours and said that action will be taken against the culprits.

Later, the protestors were removed from the railway station.

In another similar incident in the Arrah, early today, students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s exam also allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on the police.

An official said that the videos of the mischief have been shot and the accused will be arrested after the investigation. “Videos have been shot and the accused protestors will be arrested after an investigation,” he said.

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam were released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.