Bihar: Three arrested for waving Palestinian flag in Nawada

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2024 5:37 pm IST
Three people have been arrested for waving Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Bihar

Nawada: Police arrested three persons for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession in Bihar’s Nawada district, an officer said on Monday.

Police launched an investigation after a video showing some persons waving Palestinian flag at a procession ahead of Muharram in the Dhamaula area on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pakribarawan, Mahesh Choudhary told PTI.

“An investigation was immediately launched. On the basis of the investigation carried out by the local police, three persons were arrested on the charge of waving a Palestinian flag during the procession”, the SDPO said.

He said the procession was taken out without mandatory permission from the authorities concerned. The Palestinian flag was immediately seized, Choudhary added.

Earlier, Bihar Police on July 13 booked two persons on the charge of waving the Palestinian flag at a procession ahead of Muharram in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

