Bihar: Two brothers attacked with bats, wickets over cattle theft, one dies

In a brutal case of lynching, a young Muslim man was tortured and killed by a mob of around 50-60 people on allegations of cattle theft in Chhapra city of Saran district, Bihar. His brother, who was also attacked, is fighting for his life.

According to reports brothers Zakir Qureshi and Nihal Qureshi were attacked when a stolen animal was allegedly recovered from a nearby area called Kasai Toli (Butcher’s area) on May 11.

As news spread, Zakir and Nihal were surrounded by around 50-60 people who tied them with a rope and started beating mercilessly with rods, sticks, bats, and wickets. Videos of the assault showing a grievously injured Zakir, unable to stand, pleading to his attackers to stop, went viral on social media platforms.

The two brothers were rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Zakir succumbed to his injuries while Niha’s condition is said to be critical.

Images of Zakir’s bruised and battered body, marked by swelling, scratches, and dark patches of purple and black, lay bare the sheer brutality of the assault.

Following Zakir’s death, residents of the Khanua area staged protests that led to clashes with the police.

Based on Nihal’s statement, police registered a case under sections 126(2), 115(2), 125(B), 109, 103(1), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS.

Two arrested so far, says Bihar police

Senior Superintendent of Police of Saran, Dr Kumar Ashish, briefed the media on May 12. So far, two persons, including the main accused, Pankaj Kumar and Mintu Rai, have been arrested.

The police officer said that further investigations are underway to nab the other accused. He also mentioned names of Sujit Kumar, Prince Rai and Pappu Rai who were involved in the lynching.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, and authorities have assured that the culprits will soon be brought to justice,” he said.



