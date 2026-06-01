Bihar woman murdered in Bollaram, husband injured

A previous enmity is being suspected to be the cause of Devi's murder.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 10:14 am IST
Meena Devi
Meena Devi

Hyderabad: A woman from Bihar was murdered and her husband was injured in an attack by unidentified people on Saturday, May 30, at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Meena Devi, 35. Her husband Anil Kumar, 37, was grievously injured in a knife attack and was admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred at 9:30 PM when the couple were heading home on a two wheeler.

Kumar and Devi were apprehended near the Gandigudem sports complex by the assailants, who stabbed the man and silt the woman’s throat. The police said that the couple had moved to Hyderabad a few years ago. Anil was working as a contractor in a roller mill.

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A previous enmity is being suspected to be the cause of Devi’s murder.

A case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and attempt to murder under section 109 of the BNS has been registered.

The victim’s body was shifted to Sangareddy government hospital for post‑mortem.

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“Due to lack of CCTV cameras, investigation is being conducted using human intelligence and scientific evidence,” said the police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 10:14 am IST

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