Bihari migrant workers clash with Telangana police over colleague’s death

Hyderabad: Stone pelting was reported on Monday, September 22, between Bihari migrant workers of a cement factory and police in Palakaveedu Mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

According to reports, Bihari employees working in Deccan Cement staged a sit-in demanding compensation for the family of one of their colleagues who allegedly died of a heart attack the previous day.

pic.twitter.com/7K7nLrUFF7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2025

Even though the management assured them compensation, no action was taken.

On Monday, scores of Bihari migrant workers started protesting against the management. On information, police were called in, and the situation escalated into violence and arson.

A sub-inspector and a home guard suffered minor injuries while a police vehicle was completely destroyed.

A case is booked against the workers. The situation is under control.