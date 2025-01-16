Biker dies in collision with mini truck in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar on Tuesday, January 14. The accident occurred as the biker collided with a mini truck.

The deceased was identified as S Ram Kumar, a resident of Banjara colony in Hayatnagar. Kumar’s vehicle was rammed by a Tata Ace on the Injapur road. Following the accident, he suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad where the doctors pronounced him dead. Speaking to Siasat.com, Hayathnagar police said, “A case has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.”

It is to be noted that another person died in a separate accident in Hyderabad on January 14. A 24-year-old man died on his birthday in the Malakpet area of Hyderabad. The victim who is identified as Mahesh Kumar was a vegetable vendor and a resident of Saidabad.

A few minutes before the accident, he had celebrated his birthday with his family. After cutting the cake and spending some time with his loved ones, Mahesh received a phone call from a friend inviting him to meet.

Eager to join his friends, Mahesh set out on his scooter and headed toward the Nalgonda crossroads. While passing by the Officer’s Mess function hall, Mahesh lost control of his scooter. The vehicle skidded and collided with an electric pole. The impact left Mahesh with severe injuries.