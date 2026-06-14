Biker makes narrow escape as tin shed falls on him in Tolichowki

Tolichowki Police said that the shed had fallen from a penthouse due to strong winds, and the owner has been booked for negligence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Street cleaning workers sweeping and cleaning the pavement in a busy city street.
Biker makes narrow escape as tin shed falls on him in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Not just trees and electrical wires, people in Hyderabad are also at risk of being knocked out by falling tin sheds, adding to the challenges of stepping out during monsoons.

One such incident occurred in Tolichowki’s Paramount Colony on Saturday, June 13, where a biker made a narrow escape from being buried under a tin shed.

The incident was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) and shows people rushing for rescue as the biker falls to the ground.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Tolichowki Police Station said that the shed had fallen from a penthouse due to strong winds, and the owner has been booked for negligence.

The biker, Idris, suffered an injury to his head and was shifted to CARE Hospital in Banjara Hills. He was discharged the same day.

Falling trees, electrocution

The first few days of monsoon have brought Hyderabad’s infrastructure to its knees, with waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and snapped electrical wires.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Till now, two separate incidents have resulted in four deaths due to electrocution. A falling tree in Hyderabad’s Meerpet also claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

In just three days, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 326 complaints of trees being uprooted due to wind.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button