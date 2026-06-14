Biker makes narrow escape as tin shed falls on him in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Not just trees and electrical wires, people in Hyderabad are also at risk of being knocked out by falling tin sheds, adding to the challenges of stepping out during monsoons.

One such incident occurred in Tolichowki’s Paramount Colony on Saturday, June 13, where a biker made a narrow escape from being buried under a tin shed.

The incident was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) and shows people rushing for rescue as the biker falls to the ground.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Tolichowki Police Station said that the shed had fallen from a penthouse due to strong winds, and the owner has been booked for negligence.

The biker, Idris, suffered an injury to his head and was shifted to CARE Hospital in Banjara Hills. He was discharged the same day.

Not just trees and electrical wires, people in Hyderabad are also at risk of being knocked out by falling tin sheds, adding to the challenges of stepping out during monsoons.



One such incident occurred in Tolichowki's Paramount Colony on Saturday, June 13, where a biker made a… pic.twitter.com/ok45wwPuqh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2026

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Falling trees, electrocution

The first few days of monsoon have brought Hyderabad’s infrastructure to its knees, with waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and snapped electrical wires.

Till now, two separate incidents have resulted in four deaths due to electrocution. A falling tree in Hyderabad’s Meerpet also claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

In just three days, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 326 complaints of trees being uprooted due to wind.