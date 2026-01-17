Islamabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to keep audiences hooked, with fans eagerly awaiting each new episode. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan as Dr Ayra and Kamyar, the show remains one of the most talked-about serials among Lollywood drama lovers.

While some viewers celebrated the release of episode 21 on January 16, a large section of the audience expressed disappointment with the overall direction of the storyline. Fans who had been rooting for Ayra and Kamyar’s fairytale romance finally got a moment of relief as major truths were revealed in the latest episode.

Episode 21 marked a turning point when Ayra discovered the truth behind the viral video that led to her separation from Kamyar on their wedding day. In an emotionally charged scene, she confronted Khawar and slapped him for his involvement in Fariya’s plan against Kamyar.

Kamyar, too, stood up to Fariya, calling out her manipulative actions.

While many viewers praised the episode as one of the most satisfying so far, appreciating the long-awaited revelations, others felt the narrative still lacked consistency and pace. Social media soon filled with mixed reviews, with fans debating the future of the story.

All eyes are now on episode 22, airing tonight, as audiences hope the drama takes a stronger and more focused turn. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik.