Bill collector in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 35,000 bribe

Nikhil had initially demanded Rs 35,000 and had already accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant, ACB said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 11:36 pm IST
Man sitting at desk with three bottles of pink liquid and cash arranged in a fan shape in front of him.

Hyderabad: An outsourcing bill collector in Sangareddy district was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, April 30, for allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe.

The accused officer, M Nikhil Reddy, working under the office of Municipal Commissioner in Sadashivpet Town, was caught red-handed at the complainant’s residence while accepting the Rs 15,000 in exchange for reducing the latter’s property tax from Rs 1,04,480 to Rs 49,892.

Nikhil had initially demanded Rs 35,000 and had already accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant, ACB said.

Subhan Bakery

The ACB has urged the people to call the 1064 toll-free number in case a public servant demands a bribe. ACB Telangana can also be reached through social media platforms and WhatsApp no 9440446106, officials said.

The QR Code of ACB is displayed in all government offices and prominent public places to contact the agency. The name and details of the victim/complainant will be kept secret, officials added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 11:36 pm IST

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