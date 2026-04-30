Telangana forest officer caught for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A forest beat officer has been caught in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) net for accepting a bribe to not interfere with the cultivation of podu lands for which patta (land deed) was given by the state government in the past.

Banoth Naresh, Forest Beat Officer working in Gundala Forest Range of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was caught accepting the bribe amounting to Rs 10,000 at his office on Thursday, April 30.

The matter pertained to five acre podu land in Venkatapuram village, for which the complainant’s father was assigned a patta.

The accused has been arrested and produced before the Special Court for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Cases-cum-Third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal.

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Call ACB’s helpline number, urge officials

The ACB has urged the people to call the 1064 toll-free number in case a public servant demands a bribe. ACB Telangana can also be reached through social media platforms and WhatsApp no 9440446106, officials said.

The QR Code of ACB is displayed in all government offices and prominent public places to contact the agency. The name and details of the victim/complainant will be kept secret, officials added.