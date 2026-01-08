Bioengineering Centre for Lung Health launched at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The country’s first-of-its-kind Bioengineering Centre of Excellence for Lung Health was launched at IIT Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 7, in collaboration with the Institute for Lung Health (ILH), Germany.

The Centre responds to a growing national and global need for advanced lung health research and aims to drive cutting-edge, interdisciplinary work at the interface of bioengineering and clinical medicine through a strong Indo–German partnership, a release from IIT Hyderabad said.

The Centre is jointly led by Renu John, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Soni Savai Pullamsetti (ILH, Germany) as its directors.

Envisioned as a hub for international collaboration, the ILH–IITH Bioengineering Centre of Excellence will foster interdisciplinary research, talent development, and innovation in lung health, strengthening India–Germany cooperation in biomedical science and engineering, it said.

The Indo–German collaboration integrates engineering and clinical science to develop non-invasive diagnostics, advanced therapies, and train future leaders in lung health research, it further said.

Accurate assessment of pulmonary and cardiac function remains a major challenge due to limitations in existing technologies, the release said, adding the ILH–IITH partnership seeks to address these gaps by developing novel, non-invasive approaches for lung function evaluation, disease modelling, and personalised therapy.

The centre was formally inaugurated by IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty. AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, ILH Director and Chairman of German Center for Lung Diseases (DZL), Germany, Werner Seeger were among those who spoke.