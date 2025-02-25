Bird flu in US prompts consumers to raise their own chickens

The bird flu outbreak in the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana draws comparison to a similar situation in the United States, also dealing with the avian influenza outbreak.

The outbreaks in the US have led to the mass culling of chickens with egg prices shooting up an average USD 5 for a dozen, approximately Rs 430. In Telangana, while chicken prices have nosedived, egg rates are relatively stable. Meanwhile, prices of fish and mutton are soaring.

America has been dealing with a bird flu outbreak since 2022, with infections spreading to cattle and even humans. Amid these fears, millions of birds have been culled on the instructions of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to curb the spread of the virus. This has led to a dip in egg production and soaring prices.

American solution to bird flu risks? ‘Rent-a-chicken’

To ease their pockets, Americans looking out for alternatives to eggs. Their solution? Raising chickens by themselves.

According to the American news outlet CBS News, hatcheries are seeing a dramatic increase in sales with people opting to rent chickens.

A company by the name of Rent The Chicken, also offers chickens for rent for six months, allowing people the benefit of cheaper eggs without the long-term commitment.

However, the report also cautions that while rearing chickens and harvesting around 5 eggs per week may seem like a good deal, the added cost of a coop (cage for chickens) and feed for the chicken will add a thousand dollars more in expenses.

In contrast, a dozen eggs bought from the grocery store would add up to about USD 300 (Rs 26,000) in a year.

The number of harvested eggs from chickens depends on multiple factors such as the chicken’s health and seasonal influences.

With so much in hand, substituting vegetarian options for eggs is a more cost-saving and time-saving option compared to rearing eggs.

Telangana solution? Eat fish, mutton

Amid concerns of a bird flu outbreak, Telangana and its capital city Hyderabad are witnessing a sudden spike in sales and prices of (often healthier) alternatives to chicken including mutton and fish.

Speaking to Siasat.com, mutton shopkeepers said they witnessed a 40 percent rise in demand of fosh and mutton in the past week.

Due to this surge, the rates have also jumped by over 17 percent. The rate of mutton which was Rs 850 per kg a week ago is currently being sold at Rs 1000 per kg.

The same trend is being witnessed in the case of fish prices in the city. A hike of Rs 50-100 per kg is seen in the rates.