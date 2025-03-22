Bird flu virus detected in two poultries in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The presence of bird flu has been confirmed at two poultry farms in Gundrampally village of Chityal mandal and Dhothigudem in Bhoodan-Pochampally mandal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

According to local reports, samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where they tested positive for the virus.

Soon after the confirmation, officials at the Animal Husbandry department launched a culling operation in the two affected poultry farms. Around two lakh chickens were stated to have been culled in Gundrampally while 40,000 in Dhothigudem, according to district veterinary and animal husbandry officer V Krishna.

Officials sanitised and declared the poultries as red zones. Restriction in the movement of people has also been implemented.

Also Read No threat to Telangana poultry industry amid bird flu concerns: Scientists

Many veterinary scientists believe that the virus is zoonotic and can thrive in humans. However, symptoms are manageable and do not cause a life-threatening condition. They feel that the virus will gradually perish causing less damage.

Dismissing that bird flu can be a major cause of concern among humans, scientists have cautioned that every virus keeps mutating, and if it takes a more virulent form while jumping species, it is worrisome.