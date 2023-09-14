Only birth certificate needed for all civil registrations from Oct 1

Delhi: Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage, appointment to a government job and for any other purpose determined by the centre will come into force from October 1.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the declaration in this regard in a notification issued on Wednesday, stating October 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Act shall come into force paving the way to help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Monsoon Session concluded last month.

The Rajya Sabha passed the the bill by voice vote on August 7 while the Lok Sabha has passed it on August 1.

The Bill, which sought amendment to the 1969 Act, was piloted by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

The Act empowers the Registrar General of India to maintain a national database of registered births and deaths. The Chief Registrars (appointed by states) and Registrars (appointed by states for local area jurisdiction) will be obligated to share data of registered births and deaths to the national database. The Chief Registrar shall maintain a similar database at the state level.

Earlier, there was a requirement for certain persons to report births and deaths to the Registrar.

For example, the medical officer in charge of a hospital where a baby is born must report the birth.

The new Act adds that, in cases of births, the specified persons shall also provide the Aadhaar number of the parents and the informant.

This provision also applies to the jailor in case of births in a jail, and the manager of a hotel or lodge in case of births in such a place.

Further, it expands the list of specified persons to include adoptive parents for non-institutional adoption, biological parents for births through surrogacy, and the parent in case of birth of a child to a single parent or unwed mother.

The new legislation states that the national database may be made available to other authorities preparing or maintaining other databases.

Such databases include population register, electoral rolls, ration cards, and any other national database as notified. The use of the national database must be approved by the central government.

Similarly, the state database may be made available to authorities dealing with other state databases, subject to state government approval.

As per the Act, any person aggrieved by any action or order of the Registrar or District Registrar may appeal to the District Registrar or Chief Registrar, respectively.

Such an appeal must be made within 30 days from receipt of such action or order. The District Registrar or Chief Registrar must give their decision within 90 days from the date of appeal.