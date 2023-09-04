Last chance for free Aadhaar card updates

Hyderabad: The Aadhaar card has become a vital document for citizens across India, enabling access to various government schemes and services.

To ensure that Aadhaar information remains accurate and up-to-date, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the authority responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards, periodically encourages users to update their details.

Recently, UIDAI extended the deadline for a free Aadhaar update service until September 14, 2023, providing users with one last opportunity to make necessary updates without any charges.

This extension comes after UIDAI initially offered the free Aadhaar update service until June 14, making it possible for individuals to modify their personal information, such as addresses and mobile numbers, at no cost.

However, this free service is particularly relevant to those whose Aadhaar cards have been generated for over a decade.

It’s important to note that to take advantage of the free Aadhaar update facility, individuals should use the online portal. Offline Aadhaar centers may charge a fee for updates. Here are the steps to update Aadhaar online:

Visit the MyAadhaar portal or the official Aadhaar website (click here). Select the “Update Address” option: If you wish to update your address, choose the “Update Address” option. Enter your registered mobile number: Provide your registered mobile number, input the OTP (One-Time Password) received, and proceed to the next step. Select the “Update Your Documents” option: Click on the “Update Your Documents” option, which will display your current Aadhaar details. Confirm your details: Verify the displayed details and proceed. Upload an address certificate: You will be required to upload an address certificate as proof of your address. Final submission: After successfully completing these steps, your Aadhaar update request will be submitted. Generate a 14-digit Update Application Number (URN): Once the Aadhaar update is accepted, a 14-digit URN will be generated for you. Track your Aadhaar update: You can use this URN to track the progress of your Aadhaar update.

For individuals with Aadhaar cards generated over 10 years ago, this extension offers a final opportunity to ensure their Aadhaar information remains accurate and up-to-date, without incurring any fees.

It’s advised to make use of the online portal to take advantage of this free service before the September 14 deadline.