Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2023 4:26 pm IST
Biryani, Laad Bazaar & more: Saba Ibrahim's day out in Hyderabad
Saba Ibrahim explores Hyderabad (Saba Ka Jahan YouTube channel)

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Saba Ibrahim is currently exploring the City Of Nizam accompanied by her husband Sunny. In her latest vlog, Saba gave a sneak peek into her memorable day in the city, from enjoying Hyderabadi delicacies to visiting iconic Charminar.

Saba began her day by indulging in the famous Hyderabadi biryani, savoring its lip-smacking flavors at the city’s popular restaurant Pista House. She then proceeded to Niloufer Cafe in Banjara Hills, where she enjoyed a cup of chai with Osmania biscuits and soaked in the local ambience.

Exploring the rich heritage of Hyderabad, Saba visited iconic landmarks such as Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazaar. She was captivated by the charm and history of the old city, expressing her awe at the unique vibe in the air.

Check out her vlog below.

The highlight of her visit to Hyderabad was a meetup she organized at Banjara Hills last Friday, where hundreds of her fans eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite YouTuber.

Saba Ibrahim enjoys a massive fan following of 1.6M on Instagram. Her YouTube channel ‘Saba Ka Jahan’ boasts 3.33M subscribers.

