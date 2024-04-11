Biryani reigns supreme this Ramzan with 6 million orders: Swiggy

Swiggy also witnessed an astonishing 34% increase in Iftar orders between 5:30 to 7 pm with Haleem witnessing an increase of 1454.88%, followed by phirni by 80.97%, malpua by 79.09%, falooda and dates by 57.93% and 48.40% respectively.

11th April 2024
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The city of pearls savoured over a million plates of Biryani and 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem during the holy month of Ramzan, according to Swiggy’s analysis.

Swiggy, the online food portal, revealed India’s obsession with Biryani during Ramzan. According to the analysis, around 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered during the holy month, a 15% hike compared to regular months.

Traditional favourites like mutton haleem, chicken biriyani and samosas continued to dominate the Iftar table, showcasing their enduring popularity during Ramzan.

When it came to sweets, Hyderabad witnessed a steep increase in orders placed for sweet dishes such as malpua, dates and phirni. Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and Meerut followed the same.

Note: The above findings are based on an analysis of orders placed on Swiggy from March 12 to April 8

