Biryani shop owner from Telangana held in Chennai on terror link suspicion

Police confirmed that Zakaria is an religious preacher and routinely travels to other countries to attend religious meetings and events.

Hyderabad: A biryani shop owner from Telangana’s Warangal district was detained at Chennai airport on January 25 over allegations of terrorist links.

Zakaria, who runs Royal Bawarchi Biriyani Point eatery located in Shivanagar underbridge in Warangal was detained by the Chennai Airport police while on his way to Sri Lanka’s capital city Colombo.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the circle inspector of Warangal district confirmed his detention and stated that Zakaria was arrested on suspicion of having terrorist links.

He further said that apart from running a biryani centre, Zakaria is a religious preacher and routinely travels to other countries to attend meetings and events.

“Zakaria is a respected figure in the district and has no criminal record. People here know him very well,” the police officer said.

