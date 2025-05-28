BIS raids factory manufacturing Fake ISI marked steel hinges in Sangareddy.

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad Branch Office, conducted a search-and-seizure operation on Monday at a manufacturing unit located in the TSIIC Pashamylaram industrial area of Sangareddy district.

The factory was found to be producing steel door hinges bearing counterfeit ISI marks and supplying them to the market without a valid BIS license, in violation of the BIS Act, 2016.

Stock of steel butt hinges, packaging material seized

During the raid, the BIS team, led by Director Tammadi Sujatha and Joint Director Rakesh Tanneeru under the direction of PV Srikanth, Director and Head of BIS Hyderabad, seized a significant stock of steel butt hinges and packaging materials printed with fake ISI logos.

The officials stated that the manufacture, storage, sale, or distribution of hinges without a valid ISI mark and BIS license is strictly prohibited, as these products have recently been brought under mandatory BIS certification through a Government of India Quality Control Order.

The unauthorised use of the ISI mark or the manufacture and sale of notified products without valid BIS certification is a punishable offence under Section 17(3) of the BIS Act, 2016.

Penalties include imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of not less than Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

Verify the authenticity of ISI-marked products: BIS

BIS has urged consumers, traders, and manufacturers to verify the authenticity of ISI-marked products using the BIS Care mobile app, available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The agency also encourages the public to report any misuse of BIS standard marks to help prevent the circulation of counterfeit goods in the market