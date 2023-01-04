BIS raids outlet selling bogus toys at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A search and seizure raid conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Hyderabad caught an outlet selling bogus toys at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

According to a press release from BIS-Hyderabad, toys with fake licence numbers and the BIS Standard Mark were seized, and action was taken in accordance with the BIS Act of 2016.

Previously, BIS conducted raids at the Toy Kingdom and Just for U toy shops at City Center Mall in Banjara Hills and at Hamleys in PVR Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta.

The officials seized 199 non-electric and 14 electric toys from Just for U, 62 non-electric and 2 electric toys from the Toy Kingdom, and 56 non-electric and 24 electric toys from Hamleys during the search and seizure.

Information related to this can be brought to the notice of the BIS Hyderabad office at Plot No. 1, Sy. No. 367/1, Industrial Development Park, Moula Ali, or by calling 9154843232 or 9154843233, or by emailing hybo@bis.gov.in, visiting www.bis.gov.in, or using the mobile app “BIS CARE.”

The BIS licence can be verified at www.manakonline.in or by using the BIS Care app.