Bittu Bajrangi continues to spews hate, calls for boycott of Muslims

Cow vigilante and right-wing activist Raj Kumar popularly known as Bittu Bajrangi on Saturday, November 4, delivered a yet another hate speech against the minority community, urging locals to boycott Muslim shopkeepers.

He was speaking at an event in Faridabad, Haryana, where he called Muslims rakshash (demons) and asked locals not to buy crackers or Deepawali-related items from Muslim vendors.

“These people, in the name of brotherhood, cut our women and our cows. When they are in the majority, they kill our cows and women and when they are a minority they talk about brotherhood. We all know what happened in Mewat (also known as Nuh),” he said.

Location: Faridabad, Haryana

“I am ready 24 hours, 365 days a year to protect my mother or sister. I will not let anyone touch them,” he said.

It may be noted that Bittu Bajrangi is one of the main accused in the Nuh violence that began on July 31 and ended on August 8. The violence led to the death of six people including two homeguards, an imam and three civilians.

The violence started as a clash between Hindus and Muslims and soon spread beyond Nuh to Gurugram.