Bizzare chat combo: Video of ‘banana’ pani puri goes viral

People love bananas for their sweet taste and convenient, on-the-go nature. People also love pani puri for its explosive burst of flavors and the delightful experience of combining crispy puris with tangy, spicy, and savory fillings. But what if somebody decides to bring them both together?

Such a bizarre food combo of bananas and pani puri was discovered in Gujarat by the internet where a street food vendor added ‘banana’ to the pani puri stuffing.

In a viral video that was circulated on the internet recently, a street vendor is seen peeling bananas into a bowl.

He adds chickpeas, spices, and coriander leaves to the mix and serves the ‘banana pani puri’ to his customers.

Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover’s on the TL



However, the video of a unique combination titled ‘Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lovers on the TL’, did not sit well with internet users as a majority in the comment section criticized it.

“Government should bring a law criminalising such attacks on the food we love. Influencers have destroyed Street food,” said a Twitterati.

“You ruined my best street food by sharing this.!!!,” said another one, while a person even comedically said that she had to sanitise her ‘eyes’ after watching the video.

Many also pointed towards poor hygiene and said, “First for using that hand for smashing those eatables, second for dipping all his hand in the pani … leave aside the discussion on banana, first address the hygiene.”

Others tried to justify the weird combo stating, “It’s for Jain people as they don’t eat rooted vegetables like onion, potato it’s very common in Gujarat, and taste wise it’s not that bad as they use raw banana.”

Pani puri is a mouth-watering street food, consumed throughout the nation. However, it has got different names in every state of India from Golgappa, Puchka, Patashi, Phulki, etc, while people of all age groups love it.

The name pani puri literally means “water in fried bread.” It consists of a round, hollow puri shell filled with spicy potato-based stuffing, sweet and sour syrup, and tamarind water.