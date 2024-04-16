BJP announces candidate for Secunderabad cantonment by-poll

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Vamsha Tilak as its candidate for the Secunderabad cantonment Assembly by-poll to be taking place on May 13 along with Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and the BRS have already nominated their candidates, Narayan Sri Ganesh (who ditched the BJP recently) and G Niveditha respectively for the by-poll.

Tilak is a doctor by practice and is the son of former minister TN Sada Lakshmi. The by-poll is necessitated due to the death of incumbent BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a car crash near Hyderabad in February.

Nanditha won the election in 2023 by defeating her nearest rival and BJP nominee N Sri Ganesh by a majority of 17,169 votes.