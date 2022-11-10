BJP announces list of election committee members for MCD polls

New Delhi: BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday approved the list of election committee members for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on December 4.

The committee has 22 members, including Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Union minister and NDMC chairman Meenakshi Lekhi, Dushyant Gautam, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Yogita Singh, Baijayant Panda, and Alka Gurjar.

The first meeting of the election committee will be held on Thursday at the party office in Delhi. The committee will decide the names of the candidates for the MCD elections.

According to a source, Delhi BJP is planning to field working professionals as candidates.