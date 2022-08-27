Telangana: JP Nadda calls KCR ‘new Nizam’, says his days are outnumbered

Hyderabad: BJP National chief JP Nadda on Saturday called Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao the ‘ new Nizam’ and said that his days as the chief minister are outnumbered. He also alleged that massive corruption took place in construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

“Rs 40000 crores was supposed to the spent on construction of the project but at the end, numbers came down to Rs 1,40,000 crores. Kaleshwaram has become KCR’s ATM machine for amassing corrupt wealth,” he alleged.

Nadda made these remarks at the party’s meeting held at Hanamkonda which was held to commemorate the end of the third phase of the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.

BJP chief JP Nadda congratulated state chief Bandi Sanjay on the ‘successful’ completion of the yatra across districts of Telangana.

“The purpose of Bandi Sanjay’s yatra was to take Telangana out of the darkness that the KCR-led state government has led into and bring back a new light of development,” he remarked.

JP Nadda said that the state government used all means including the use of Section 144 to make it difficult for his party workers to welcome him. “Even during the completion of Sanjay’s second phase of Yatra, I wasn’t allowed to get out of the airport when I arrived in Telangana in order to get Sanjay released out of jail. KCR will be made to sit at home due to the manner in which he is ruling by endangering democracy and BJP will be elected,” he said.

The national chief further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has seen great progress.

He alleged that the funds of Rs 377 crores for flood mitigation in 11 districts of Telangana allocated by the centre to the state government haven’t reached the affected people. “Rs 189 crores have been released until now but the KCR government hasn’t really helped anyone with these funds,” he said.

Nadda further said that the centre provided an allocation of Rs 3982 crores under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ but the state government has been able to spend a mere Rs 200 crores out of it. “I am giving you all these figures so that you understand the Prime Minister’s intent to take Telangana forward. But KCR is either not releasing these funds or releasing it but diverting it away from people,” he alleged.

The saffron party supremo further said that the BJP is the first party to support the cause of Telangana statehood and has worked hard towards its success. “We said this in the Kakinada resolution and supported the division of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into two states. People of Telangana will not forgive the manner in which KCR behaved in lowering Telangana’s condition,” he said.

Nadda attacked KCR on the topic of conducting the state liberation day and said the chief minister forgot its mention due to pressure from the AIMIM party. “When BJP comes to power, we will make sure liberation day is celebrated,” he promised.