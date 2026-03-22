BJP announces Telangana Assembly siege to protest Congress govt’s failures

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it will lay siege to the State Assembly on Monday, March 23, protesting what it calls the failures of the Congress government.

The party stated that unemployed youth, farmers, and economically weaker sections will participate in the protest.

Addressing the media at the party’s state office on Saturday, BJP State General Secretary Tulla Veerender Goud and MLC Malka Komuraiah said the agitation is being organised to safeguard public rights.

They stated that the Congress government has shown severe negligence towards the education sector.

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The leaders alleged that the state government is not providing the matching grants required for centrally sponsored schemes.

They further claimed that funds are not being released for key welfare initiatives such as student scholarships, fee reimbursement, and the Aarogyasri health scheme, causing distress among beneficiaries.

The BJP leaders emphasised that the protest aims to highlight these issues and press the government to take corrective measures.