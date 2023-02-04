BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan in-charge of elections in Karnataka

Bengaluru: BJP has appointed Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as in-charge of forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

The party has also appointed Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai as the co-incharge. Pradhan had worked as the Karnataka in-charge during the tenure of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa in 2008.

Annamalai, who was the Karnataka Cadre IPS officer, has fair knowledge of the state. He had rendered services across the state and earned a good name among the public. The people demanded his appointment and protested his transfers in the state.

Pradhan had worked as in charge of elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Both the leaders are very much aware of ground realities of the state and have fair knowledge of the pulse of the party workers.

Aiming to return to power in the state, the saffron party wants to fight on the Hindutva agenda. The leaders have announced that they will seek votes in Karnataka in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the elections will be held in less than two months, the political parties have already sounded poll bugle in the state. The campaigning has already been launched by major parties.

Leaving no stone unturned, BJP is putting in all efforts as frequent visits by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the state have been lined up in the coming days.