BJP attempting to deceive EC with fake voter registration applications: AAP

Delhi heads to the poll on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th January 2025 12:28 pm IST
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_08_2024_000036B)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to deceive the Election Commission by submitting fake voter registration applications in large numbers from the residential addresses of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that dozens of voter registration applications had been filed from single small shops and basements.

Also Read
India will soon set new record of one billion-plus voters: CEC

He also accused the BJP of submitting multiple new voter registration applications using the residential addresses of their leaders.

“This is the reality of the biggest political party in India. This is how Prime Minister Modi’s party plans to win the elections,” Singh said, listing the names of BJP leaders, including union ministers, for their alleged involvement in the issue.

“The BJP and its leaders are trying to deceive the Election Commission. This is BJP’s election scam, being carried out by their Union ministers and MPs, and they are undermining the integrity of the Election Commission,” Singh added.

Delhi heads to the poll on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th January 2025 12:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button