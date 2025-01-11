BJP attempting to deceive EC with fake voter registration applications: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to deceive the Election Commission by submitting fake voter registration applications in large numbers from the residential addresses of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that dozens of voter registration applications had been filed from single small shops and basements.

He also accused the BJP of submitting multiple new voter registration applications using the residential addresses of their leaders.

“This is the reality of the biggest political party in India. This is how Prime Minister Modi’s party plans to win the elections,” Singh said, listing the names of BJP leaders, including union ministers, for their alleged involvement in the issue.

“The BJP and its leaders are trying to deceive the Election Commission. This is BJP’s election scam, being carried out by their Union ministers and MPs, and they are undermining the integrity of the Election Commission,” Singh added.

Delhi heads to the poll on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.