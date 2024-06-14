BJP can grow in Tamil Nadu only by triggering riots: Hindutva leader

A senior leader of Indu Makkal Katchi, a right-wing outfit in Tamil Nadu has been arrested for his allegedly making provocative statements about the need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to orchestrate riots to gain a foothold in the state.

The state vice-president of IMK, Udayar was arrested on Tuesday night by Tirunelveli Police after a telephonic conversation with Tamilselvan, BJP president of Tirunelveli (South) district, surfaced in which he could be heard saying that the only way for the BJP to grow in Tamil Nadu is by “orchestrating riots.”

In the audio clip, Udaiyar can be heard saying, “The BJP can get a foothold in the state only if we orchestrate riots. Otherwise, no one will vote for us. Do these people (BJP) have the guts to oppose others? No. The only way (to grow) is to orchestrate riots.”

Also Read BJP members dance in front of Karnataka mosque to celebrate poll win

The conversation between the two leaders was about the saffron party’s defeat in the constituency in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections. Pertinently, BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran lost to Congress leader Robert Bruce who emerged victorious securing 5,02,296 votes with a winning margin of 1,65,620 votes.

Meanwhile, the police booked Udaiyar under various sections like 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 504 Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The BJP, which has struggled to gain a significant foothold in the state, has been accused of tacitly supporting right-wing members in its quest for power.