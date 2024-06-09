BJP members dance in front of Karnataka mosque to celebrate poll win

In Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members ‘intentionally’ celebrated in front of a Mosque in Bantwal. The celebration was held after the BJP retained the Dakisna Kannada Lok Sabha constituency for the ninth consecutive term.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, BJP members are purportedly seen dancing in front of the mosque while facing towards it and waving saffron scarves amid slogans “Jai Jai Modi”, and “Jai Shri Ram”.

Related to the celebration, in a direct fight between two new faces, the BJP’s candidate, Brijesh Chowa, a former Indian Army Captian defeated the Congress candidate Padmaraj R. Poojary. Brijesh Chowta secured 7,64,132 ( 53.97%) votes and Padmaraj R Poojary secured 6,14,924 (43.43%) votes.

The BJP has largely maintained its stronghold in south and coastal Karnataka, with leaders like Nalin Kumar Kateel leading in Dakshina Kannada. In the most recent Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP lost three seats to the Congress party.

However, this time in Karnataka BJP fell by 1.41% compared to the 2019 elections. On the other hand, Congress saw a significant surge of 56% in votes, resulting in nine seats.

Victory of Hindutva

Meanwhile, speaking after the victory, Captian Brijesh Chowta stated “This is the victory of party workers and Hindutva,” a Hindu right-wing extremism ideology, adhering to a concept of homogenised majority and cultural hegemony.

In his speech, Chowta’s priorities included, “Development and Hindutva ideology, as well as “strengthening the economy of coastal Karnataka”.

Responding to a question ‘the election based on castes’, he said “BJP did not seek a vote based on caste. We had discussed Hindutva, social justice, poverty and uplifting the poor. We faced the election based on nationalism.”

However, the celebrations in front of the Karopadi Mosque highlight the BJP’s focus on Hindutva ideology in the region.