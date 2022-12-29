BJP concedes reservation demands by Lingayats, Vokkaligas

Belagavi: Karnataka’s BJP government on Thursday announced moving of Panchamasali Lingayat subsect from Category 3 B to Category 2C and Vokkaligas from Category 3 A to Category 2D, thus bringing both the politically influential communities into the OBC category.

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy stated that the state Cabinet has decided to do away with categories 3A and 3B under which these communities got reservation in education and jobs. Both communities sought reservation under Category 2A, but the government has created Category 2C and 2D to fulfil the demand.

He also clarified that reservation to different caste groups under Category 2A won’t be touched and continue in the same form. The remaining quota in 10 per cent reservation under EWS will be shifted to 2C and 2D categories.

However, it is not clear on how much quota of reservation would be allotted to Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

The Panchamasali sub-sect, under the leadership of Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji, had carried out a massive foot march and set a deadline for declaration of reservation under Category 2A. Vokkaliga community leaders have also made a submission to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hike the reservation.

Category 2A provides reservation for Other Backward Communities (OBC). The Karnataka state government has moved the communities to these categories.

Madhuswamy stated that the Karnataka cabinet has accepted the proposals of the Commission for Backward Classes to provide reservation to the Lingayat Panchamasali sub sect.