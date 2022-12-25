BJP, Congress pull out all the stops in MP as they prepare for 2023 polls

Bhopal: With less than a year left for elections in Madhya Pradesh, both the state’s major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, have been seen attacking each other, as in the recent Winter session of the Assembly, to gain primacy.

Both the parties are hopeful of victory in next year’s elections and are trying their best to pull ahead.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress got an edge and returned to power after a decade and a half, while the saffron party, after being in power for more than a decade, was left behind by a small margin.

However, the Congress, even after its win, went through major political turmoil, wherein its leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs joined the BJP, which then regained power.

Both the parties seem to have learnt their lessons from the last elections, which is why they have been cautious in not repeating the same mistakes.

Both are putting efforts to ensure that the victory margin in the upcoming polls is large enough to not cause any hindrance in the formation of the government.

The BJP won 109 seats in the 230-member Assembly in 2018, against the Congress’ 114.

In an internal BJP survey, the report of more than 40 MLAs came out to be negative, while the upcoming strategy has been decided in the meeting of party officials and ministers on Friday, according to which the ministers in-charge and the party workers will be deployed at the district level.

BJP state President Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have emphasised making the party a closely-knitted one.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that state in-charge Murlidhar Rao, instructed the ministers to work with new vigour in the affected districts in a recent organisational meeting.

Congress, on the other hand, is command of state President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has been holding several review meetings along with asking for ground-level reports.

Nath will be changing the district Presidents of the areas, whose working styles do not align with the organisation and are deemed unsatisfactory.

The state Congress is looking at a future with major changes.

Political analyst Ravindra Vyas believes that the upcoming Assembly elections would not be one-sided for both the political parties.

He said that the role of the worker and the organisation will be of more importance in the elections to be held next year, as compared to the previously held polls.

Vyas said that the party that selects better candidates and utilises its workers’ abilities will find the path to victory easier.

He further said that the ongoing preparations of both the parties can be recognised by looking at the recently held winter session of the state Assembly.