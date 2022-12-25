SP to contest all seats in MP Assembly polls

Published: 25th December 2022
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo) (file)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that it will contest all seats in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly polls, scheduled next year.

The party also said that it has launched its preparation for the forthcoming state polls.

“The party will contest the polls in MP with all its strength to emerge as an alternative to the BJP’s hate politics. It is only our socialist ideology that will end BJP’s hate politics,” said a party spokesman.

While the Samajwadi Party — founded in 1992 by Mulayam Singh Yadav — is not seen as a major political force outside Uttar Pradesh, it recently won a seat (out of the 20 contested) in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Earlier, at a party convention in September, Akhilesh Yadav had pledged to make the SP a national party.

