Rahul’s LS speech: BJP, Congress cadres clash in Ahmedabad over ‘anti-Hindu’ remark

Ahmedabad: Workers of BJP and Congress hurled stones at each other outside Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, July 2, during a protest against “anti-Hindu” remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Several workers and leaders from both sides were detained from the spot in the Paldi area after the violent clash and stone pelting, a city police control room official said.

BJP and Congress workers clashed outside the Congress office in Ahmedabad following a dispute over speech by Rahul Gandhi yesterday. Karyakartas are seen stone pelting in presence of police. pic.twitter.com/EBeqHX8vH8 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 2, 2024

While the BJP accused Congress workers of attacking a “peaceful protest,” opposition leaders blamed BJP cadres for initiating the violence.

Local TV channel visuals showed party workers from both sides thrashing each other outside Congress’ Gujarat headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Some individuals were seen throwing stones at each other, even as police attempted to intervene.

Following the violent clash, police entered the Congress headquarters and detained several party workers.

Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan vandalised

On July 1, members of Hindutva groups, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) reportedly vandalised the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad.

Yesterday night, members of #BajrangDal intruded #Gujarat's #Congress office, pasted some posters and sprayed black ink to oppose #RahulGandhi's statement about #BJP spreading hatred and violence. pic.twitter.com/3b9s9HOVpN — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 2, 2024

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader and spokesperson Hemang Reval alleged that the BJP, VHP, and Bajrang Dal members carried out a “cowardly act” by pelting stones at the Congress office in Ahmedabad.

He confirmed that a police complaint was lodged regarding the incident.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad | Congress leader & party spokesperson Hemang Raval claims that people belonging to BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP pelted stones at the Congress office in Ahmedabad last night, in protest against Rahul Gandhi's comment on Hindus made in Parliament yesterday. Police… pic.twitter.com/ls1JIbON56 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

This comes after Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha criticising the BJP government on various issues, and stating that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” around the clock.

While responding to the motion of thanks in President Draupadi Murmu’s address, Rahul praised the courage of his leaders and accused the BJP and RSS of promoting violence and hatred.

“Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not at all Hindu),” he taunted the BJP leaders which instantly created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to this remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Rahul of terming the Hindu community violent and said it was an “insult and a grave concern”.

Rahul immediately dismissed the claim and maintained, “Narendra Modi poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, BJP poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, RSS poora Hindu samaj nahi hai (Narendra Modi doesn’t mean the entire Hindu community, neither does BJP and nor RSS).”

(With PTI Inputs)