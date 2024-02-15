BJP demands change in names of Hyderabad, 3 other Telangana cities

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana reiterated the saffron party’s demand to rename Telangana’s capital city, Hyderabad along with the names of Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Warangal.

The BJP MLA from Nizamabad Urban Assembly seat made the demand in the state Assembly on Thursday, February 15.

He said that since the Congress-led state government has taken a call to change the state’s abbreviation on the vehicle registration plates from TS to TG and the state’s emblem, “it has to continue that practice by renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Nizamabad to Induru, Adilabad to Edulrapuram and Warangal to Orguallu.”

The MLA said that the demand to rename these cities has been “pending for a long time.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the BJP has made such contentious demands.

They are part of the BJP’s efforts to rename places with historical or cultural significance, often with a focus on Hindu names or to remove Islamic references.

During the Assembly polls in 2023, the BJP’s state party chief and Union minister, G Kishan Reddy, had stated that Hyderabad will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the BJP is voted into power, and this demand has been supported by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders of the party.

BJP MP D Arvind has advocated for Nizamabad to be renamed Indur, claiming that the current name is “inauspicious”.