BJP demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation over ‘deep involvement in MUDA scam’

New Delhi: After the MUDA chairman stepped down from his post on Wednesday, the BJP demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also resign immediately as he is “deeply embroiled” in the land “scam”.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda resigned from his post amid the row over alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M.

“MUDA chairman has tendered his resignation… I call upon Siddaramaiah that if you have the slightest morality left in you, you should step down immediately. You should not wait for today’s sunset,” BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said at a press conference here.

Also Read CM Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of betraying the people of Karnataka

He said Marigowda’s resignation and Siddaramaiah’s wife “offering” to return the MUDA sites allocated to her make it clear that the chief minister is “deeply involved in the scam from head to toe”.

“There is no doubt about it,” Patra said.

MUDA chief tenders resignation

Earlier in the day, Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department secretary.

“I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned… there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned,” Marigowda told reporters in Bengaluru.

Responding to a question, he said, “The investigation is on, and it will continue…it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities.”

Siddaramaiah is facing probes by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing and rejected the opposition’s calls for his resignation.