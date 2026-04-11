BJP govt to end Trinamool’s syndicate raj in Bengal: Shah

The Union Home Minister also stated that infiltrators will be thrown out once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 3:05 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting

Onda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, April 11, asserted that if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in West Bengal, it will end TMC’s ‘syndicate raj’, and said those involved in atrocities on women of the state would be brought to justice.

Addressing a BJP rally at Onda in Bankura district, Shah assured potato farmers that their produce will be sent across the country so that they get remunerative prices.

“We will end the ‘syndicate raj’ of the TMC government after winning the Bengal assembly elections,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

“All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata Banerjee’s rule will be brought to justice,” Shah asserted.

The Union Home Minister also stated that infiltrators will be thrown out once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

“India is not a ‘dharamshala’ (free guest house), and infiltrators who pose a threat to the country will be thrown out,” Shah said.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 3:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button