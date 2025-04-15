BJP govt will reduce everything to ‘zero’ before its exit, says Akhilesh

India gave the world the concept of zero in mathematics, 'not for distributing lies among people', he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th April 2025 10:57 am IST
File - Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre of not delivering on their promises and alleged that the party was repackaging old schemes with new names to mislead the public.

“Before they become zero themselves, everything around them is turning into zero,” Yadav said in a swipe at the BJP in a post on X.

“Just like their ‘zero tolerance’ has become zero, the slogan of ‘zero poverty’ will also turn out to be a BJP-style jumla,” the former chief minister said.

India gave the world the concept of zero in mathematics, “not for distributing lies among people”, he added.

“Poverty is eradicated through actions, not words. And when it comes to action, the BJP government stands at zero,” Yadav said, claiming that the government will leave everything in a state of “shunya” (zero) before its exit.

He also criticised the BJP for renaming rural development schemes.

“They may continue their old tradition of deceit by renaming schemes like Ambedkar Village and Lohia Village, and presenting them in new formats but they have nothing original to offer,” he added.

Yadav called on the BJP to fulfil its promises.

“Before making new promises, they should transfer Rs 15 lakh into people’s bank accounts, visit the adopted villages to witness their plight and wipe the dust that has settled on the unfulfilled promises of homes for all and water in every home,” he said.

“At least stop lying to the poor,” he said terming the BJP’s approach as “deplorable”.

