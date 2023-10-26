BJP govt’s failure on security front led to revival of militancy: J-K Congress chief

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday expressed grave concern over the revival of militancy in the union territory, especially in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and flayed the BJP government for its “failure” on the security front.

Addressing a meeting of district-level party workers in Poonch, he also accused the Centre of failing to address issues concerning people, including joblessness and lack of development.

“The revival of militancy in Rajouri, Poonch and other border districts is a matter of grave concern. The BJP government has failed on the security front, which resulted in the revival of militancy,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP’s politics was divisive and based on hate and division.

He said the Congress will defeat the designs of BJP-RSS which are hell bent upon dividing people on religious and regional lines.

“The BJP government, instead of focusing on development and protection of people, especially in border areas, is out to mislead people,” he said

“…the Centre’s failure on the security front has led to the militancy revival, which is a matter of grave concern and should work as an eye-opener for BJP leaders who are only making tall claims and praising the Modi government for nothing,” he said.

Wani said the Congress will make every possible effort to ensure the people have a dignified life.

Addressing the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla hit out at the BJP and accused it of misleading people.