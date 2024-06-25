BJP hatching conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in fake case: AAP

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a “fake case”.

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message on X, Singh wondered how would one get justice when such things are happening.

“We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested.

“The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this,” the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.