BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress

Brijendra Singh (File Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the party’s primary membership due to “compelling political reasons” and joined the Congress.

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Brijendra Singh said in his post.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge’s residence when Brijendra Singh joined the party.

Congress sources said the bureaucrat-turned-politician is set to be the party candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Brijendra Singh is the great grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

