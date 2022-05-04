BJP hopes Shah’s Bengal visit will place party in order

New Delhi: The West Bengal BJP hopes that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state will help the party to put the house in order. The saffron party feels that Shah’s visit will boost the morale of the cadre and re-energise them.

Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bengal from May 5. This will be his first visit to the state after the last West Bengal assembly polls.

On May 6, Shah is expected to meet with elected representatives and office bearers of the party in Kolkata in the afternoon.

Sources said Shah would discuss strategies to strengthen BJP in West Bengal ahead of next general election 2024 by forgetting differences.

“Shah will discuss in detail the ongoing infighting in the state unit between old guards and newcomers which have been intensified after recent defeat in by-poll of Asansol Lok Sabha. West Bengal is crucial for mission 2024 as last time, the BJP won 18 seats from the state,” they said.

The Home Minister is expected to have detailed discussions with state leaders about the functioning of the party and ways to address the concern of cadres who are constantly under attack from the ruling Trinamool Congress workers after declaration of last year’s assembly polls on May 2, 2021.

Shah will also meet RSS leaders in West Bengal to discuss the state of the affairs.

Another party leader said that one of the main challenges for the West Bengal BJP unit is to keep its cadre intact as many have resigned from state to block committees in the last three weeks.

“The state leadership has failed to act to keep everyone together. We hope that after Shah’s visit, it will act to control the damage caused to the party in the last one year after assembly polls by addressing the concerns of the cadre who built the party to keep our fight on against Trinamool Congress,” another party leader said.

In the last year’s assembly polls result declared on May 2, the BJP emerged as the main opposition party by winning 77 seats.

However, few of its MLAs left the party and joined Trinamool Congress.

The BJP also failed to win any by-polls or local bodies polls in West Bengal after assembly polls.