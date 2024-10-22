BJP & JD-S making false accusations against me in MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asked people will they tolerate false allegations against him while also accusing the BJP and JD-S of making false allegations against him (Siddaramaiah) in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki tribal welfare cases.

“Can anyone point to a single instance where I took even a rupee as a bribe? Will you tolerate these false allegations against me which the BJP & JD-S is making against me in MUDA case,” said the chief minister while inaugurating and laying the foundation for development works worth Rs 501.81 crores in the Varuna constituency, which he represents.

He continued: “I have served as a minister for 45 years without a single stain on my record. Being from the backward classes, the fact that I became chief minister twice has caused envy in the BJP. I have been chief minister twice, yet I do not own a single house in Mysuru. I live in Mariswamy’s house. I’ve been building a house on Kuvempu Road for three years, but it’s still not completed. It is you who give me the respect I have. I stand before you with honesty.”

“You are my masters. You are my true owners. Your blessings are my true protection,” he underlined.

He added that no matter how envious the BJP and JD-S leaders are, his reputation will not be diminished.“

“My respect comes from the people of Varuna and the people of this state,” the chief minister said.

He said that as long as the people of the state are with him, he will not be afraid of the conspiracies of the BJP and JD-S.

“I will defeat all their plots. I will not bow down to their games, nor will I step back from the cause of social justice,” said the chief minister.

He added that he has been blessed by the people of Varuna Constituency to become the chief minister twice.

“Varuna is a stronghold of the Congress. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, you gave more votes to the Congress than to the BJP. I am immensely grateful to the voters of this constituency for their special support,” he said.

He further stated that continuous funding has been provided for the development of the Varuna constituency.

He claimed that whenever the Congress government has been in power, they have implemented programmes to empower the poor across the state, not just in Varuna.

“Along with introducing many welfare schemes, we have waived off loans from several corporations. In line with Ambedkar’s vision, we have created and implemented programmes to provide economic empowerment to the poor,” he said.

He claimed that even after becoming the chief minister for the second time, we have introduced five guarantee schemes designed to support the poor and middle class of all castes and religions.

“Through these guarantees, we are directly transferring Rs 56,000 crores into the accounts of the people every year. Our party, the Congress, is a party that does what it says,” the chief minister said.

Lashing out at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said that whether it’s the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre or former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, or Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, they looted without contributing to the welfare of the people.

“The BJP is an opponent of social justice and the poor. Can you point to a single instance where the Central government, which has come to power three times, has followed through on its promises? In all his years as Prime Minister, has the union government implemented a single scheme that benefits the poor,” he said.

He said that Karnataka contributes the highest taxes to the Central government.

“Should we beg to receive our rightful share? Recently, the central government gave Uttar Pradesh and Bihar the largest share of taxes but only gave our state a paltry Rs 6,000 crores, which is a gross injustice. This cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also criticised union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that she had recommended Rs 5,495 crores for irrigation projects and special grants for the state but didn’t release the funds.

“She also announced Rs 3,000 crores for peripheral road development and lake improvement in the state but has not released a single rupee. Is it wrong for the people of the state to speak out against this injustice? Is it wrong for us to protest,” he said.